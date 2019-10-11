Listen Live Sports

Former South African president Zuma to face corruption trial

October 11, 2019 4:32 am
 
PIETERMARITZBERG, South Africa (AP) — Former South African president Jacob Zuma will face trial on corruption charges after a court dismissed his application to halt the case for good.

Friday’s ruling means more scrutiny of a 1999 arms deal in which Zuma is accused of receiving bribes from French arms manufacturer Thales.

The charges were raised more than a decade ago but withdrawn, then reinstated after the National Prosecuting Authority announced there were sufficient grounds to bring Zuma to trial.

He was president from 2009 to 2018, when he was forced to resign by the ruling African National Congress party amid separate allegations of corruption.

Zuma’s legal team has argued his case has been prejudiced by long delays and that there has been political interference in his prosecution.

Zuma can appeal Friday’s ruling.

