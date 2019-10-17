Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Fort Worth police shooting shatters community trust

October 17, 2019 2:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The killing of a black woman in her home by a white Fort Worth officer has shattered the trust police have been trying to build with communities of color.

The Texas city has long had complaints of unjustified shootings and racially unequal policing.

Experts warn that Atatiana Jefferson’s death could set off a vicious circle: The mistrust leads community members to stop reporting crimes and cooperating with officers. That, in turn, makes the police less effective and produces more mistrust.

Yashunn Hale says he is less likely to dial 911 since the deadly shooting over the weekend. He says he’s not scared of the police, but “you just don’t know who you’re going to catch on the wrong day.”

Advertisement

        Insight by VMware: Learn the latest in how agencies are approaching cloud computing in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|15 Privacy + Security Forum
10|15 Open Source Digital Forensics...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Association of the United States Army holds annual D.C. meet

Today in History

1974: President Ford explains his pardon of Nixon to Congress