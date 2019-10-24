Listen Live Sports

French court postpones ruling on cement firm Lafarge case

October 24, 2019 9:27 am
 
PARIS (AP) — A French court has postponed until Nov. 7 a decision on whether to uphold preliminary charges against French cement manufacturer Lafarge, including “complicity in crimes against humanity.”

The decision comes as the Paris appeal court on Thursday ruled in favor of Lafarge’s request that some NGOs that had filed legal complaints could no longer be plaintiffs in the case.

Lafarge has acknowledged funneling money to Syrian armed organizations in 2013 and 2014 —allegedly including the Islamic State group— to guarantee safe passage for employees and supply its plant in the war-torn country.

The company appealed the charges, which also include financing a terrorist enterprise, violation of an embargo and endangering others.

The wrongdoing preceded Lafarge’s merger with Swiss company Holcim in 2015 to create LafargeHolcim, the world’s largest cement maker.

