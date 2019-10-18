Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Funeral service planned for officer who died after shooting

October 18, 2019 4:26 am
 
SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Maryland police officer who authorities say died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound while on duty.

A Montgomery County Police Department news release says Officer Thomas Bomba’s funeral service will be Saturday morning at Covenant Life Church in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Other officers found Bomba with a gunshot wound on Monday on the top floor of a parking garage in downtown Silver Spring. Bomba had reported encountering “disorderly subjects,” but nothing was heard from him after his call for assistance. He died at a hospital in Washington, D.C.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of the District of Columbia concluded Bomba’s gunshot wound was a self-inflicted injury. Police said Bomba was wearing a body camera, but it hadn’t been activated.

