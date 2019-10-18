Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Funeral services set for US Rep. Elijah Cummings

October 18, 2019 1:18 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — A wake and funeral for U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings will be held next week at the church where he worshipped for nearly four decades.

The Baltimore Sun reports that services for the Maryland Democrat are scheduled for Oct. 25 at New Psalmist Baptist Church.

A spokeswoman said the wake will begin at 8 a.m. at the church, followed by the funeral at 10 a.m. Bishop Walter S. Thomas Jr., the church’s pastor, will deliver the eulogy in the 4,000-seat sanctuary.

Cummings died Thursday at age 68 due to complications from longstanding health problems.

Advertisement

Cummings was the powerful chairman of a U.S. House committee that investigated President Donald Trump. He was a civil rights leader and passionate advocate for the poor in his district, including a large portion of Baltimore.

        Copy: Insight by Akamai: Get the latest information on defense networks and cloud strategy with the exclusive Federal News Network DoD Strategic IT Survey.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|17 AvengerCon IV
10|18 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Japanese kindergartners perform for crew of USS Pioneer

Today in History

1867: US takes possession of Alaska