Georgia begins process of purging 300,000 voters from rolls

October 29, 2019 2:28 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia election officials could soon remove more than 300,000 names of registrants who haven’t voted for several years from the state’s voting rolls.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that, unlike past cancellations, voters will now receive a notice before being removed under a new state law.

Georgia Elections Director Chris Harvey says notifications will be mailed in early November. Voters have 30 days to respond or their registration will be canceled.

The effort comes nearly a year after voting rights became an issue in the governor’s race between Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican Brian Kemp, who won. It also highlights the state’s burgeoning role as a 2020 battleground.

Harvey says the cancellations help safeguard against fraud.

But opponents say they risk disenfranchising voters who haven’t voted recently but might in the 2020 presidential election.

___

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

