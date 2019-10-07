Listen Live Sports

Georgia officer shoots, wounds machete-wielding man

October 7, 2019 4:07 am
 
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a police officer responding to a domestic violence call shot and wounded a man wielding a machete.

GBI agent Nelly Miles said in a Sunday news release that Athens-Clarke County officers were confronted by a 28-year-old North Carolina man while responding to an apartment complex on Saturday evening.

The GBI release says the man refused orders to drop the machete and “attacked one of the officers.” An Athens-Clarke County Police news release says the man “brandished a knife in a threatening manner” toward an officer, who shot him in the torso.

News outlets report the man is in serious condition. His name hasn’t been released. The officer has been placed on administrative leave with pay following department policy.

The GBI is investigating.

