Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

GOP death-penalty opponents look to new effort in 2020

October 28, 2019 4:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Republicans in states including Wyoming, Utah and Ohio plan to keep pushing for death-penalty repeal even as U.S. officials move toward resuming executions.

A national group, Conservatives Concerned About the Death Penalty, released a statement Monday saying the death penalty is costly and prone to error.

Over 250 people signed including Republican Rep. Jared Olsen, of Cheyenne, who promised in a news conference to try again with death-penalty repeal legislation in Wyoming in 2020.

The Wyoming Legislature last winter came the closest it has in recent memory to abolishing capital punishment.

Advertisement

The measure cleared the Wyoming House but failed 18-12 in the Senate. Repeal opponents argued in part that capital punishment encourages criminals to cooperate with investigators.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

U.S. officials announced in July federal executions would resume after a 16-year informal moratorium.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|25 ASBO Annual Conference and Expo
10|28 Cognilytica CPMAI AI & ML Project...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines practice drill sequences ahead of upcoming wreath laying ceremony

Today in History

1998: President Clinton signs Digital Millennium Copyright Act into law