Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

GOP Sen. Portman: Trump wrong to ask Ukraine, China for help

October 7, 2019 10:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Sen. Rob Portman became the fourth Republican senator to break ranks by criticizing President Donald Trump for seeking help from foreign governments to investigate a political rival.

After attending an event in Columbus on Monday, Portman said that Trump asking Ukraine and China to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter was “not appropriate.”

He added, however, that he does not “view it as an impeachable offense” and believes the House “rushed to impeachment assuming certain things.”

The Columbus Dispatch reports three other Republican senators, Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nevada and Susan Collins of Maine have criticized the president’s comments about China, which further fueled an impeachment inquiry in the U.S. House.

Advertisement

Trump praised Portman five days ago, saying “nobody was more honorable.”

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|6 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
10|7 NRO Cyber Day
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy tops Air Force 34-25 in annual football game

Today in History

2001: US-led attack on Afghanistan begins