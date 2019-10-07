Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Greece promises creditors it will deliver on budget pledge

October 7, 2019 8:20 am
 
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece has promised bailout lenders it will deliver a budget surplus next year and accelerate economic growth, according to the country’s draft 2020 budget.

The draft submitted Monday to parliament includes growth forecasts of 2.0% and 2.8% for 2019 and 2020 — above the European Commission’s forecast of 2.2% growth in Greece next year.

The country’s new conservative government has pledged to renegotiate a commitment to deliver high primary surpluses — the annual balance before debt costs — but says it will honor that pledge next year keeping that surplus just above the target figure of 3.5%.

Greece ended its third successive international bailout last year but remains under regular budget supervision from European Union institutions that control the terms of bailout debt repayment.

