Government News
 
Group sues seeking to stop Oklahoma ‘permitless carry’ law

October 7, 2019 1:20 pm
 
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A Democratic state representative from Oklahoma City and other advocates for more restrictive gun laws have filed a lawsuit challenging a new Oklahoma law that will allow people to carry firearms without a background check or training.

State Rep. Jason Lowe sued Monday in Oklahoma County, arguing the law violates a constitutional requirement that bills deal with only one subject matter.

Dubbed “constitutional carry” by its supporters, the bill signed by Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt would allow people to carry firearms, concealed or openly, without the currently required background check or training. The bill is scheduled to take effect Nov. 1.

Lowe and other advocates for tighter gun laws already fell short of gathering enough signatures to send the issue to a vote of the people.

