Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Haiti’s embattled president faces 5th week of protests

October 14, 2019 8:58 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Road blocks are going up across Haiti as the country enters its fifth week of protests after opposition leaders said they will not back down on their call for the president to resign.

The demonstration comes a day after tens of thousands of Haitians marched through Port-au-Prince in a peaceful protest organized by artists. Business groups, church leaders and human rights organizations also have joined the call for President Jovenel Moïse to step down amid anger over corruption, inflation and scarcity of basic goods including fuel.

Monday’s protest comes a day before the United Nations Mission for Justice Support in Haiti ends its mandate, marking the first time since 2004 that there will be no U.N. peacekeeping operation in Haiti.

The U.N. recently said Haiti stands at a delicate moment.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|13 AAPA 2019 Annual Convention & Expo
10|14 Cocktails & Conversation: Defending...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor reads to elementary school students

Today in History

1962: Cuban Missile Crisis begins