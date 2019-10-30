Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Harris campaign makes cuts at HQ, moves more staff to Iowa

October 30, 2019 3:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Sen. Kamala Harris is transferring staff from several early voting states to Iowa as she tries to revive her sagging presidential campaign with a strong showing in the leadoff caucus state.

She’s staked her campaign on Iowa, but she has struggled to gain a foothold in the crowded field. Her campaign is also reducing staff at its Baltimore headquarters and trimming pay to consultants. Staff will be transferred from New Hampshire, Nevada and California to Iowa.

The changes are detailed in a memo provided Wednesday by the campaign. It was first reported by Politico.

Earlier Wednesday her campaign touted Harris’s 15 visits to Iowa this month, calling it the “October Hustle.”

Advertisement

The memo says the campaign faces a “competitive resource market” and needs to focus more money on Iowa.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|28 Hypersonic Weapons
10|28 56th Annual AOC International Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival

Today in History

1941: FDR approves Lend-Lease aid to the USSR