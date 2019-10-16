Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

High court weighs whether teen sniper deserves re-sentencing

October 16, 2019 2:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Liberal and conservative justices seemed split on whether to grant a new sentencing hearing to Lee Boyd Malvo, who as a teenager was one of two snipers who terrorized the Washington area, killing 10 people.

The Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday on whether Malvo was wrongly sentenced in Virginia to life without parole.

Malvo was 17 at the time of the killings. His attorneys say he deserves a new hearing because of recent Supreme Court rulings barring mandatory life sentences for juveniles.

Virginia argues Malvo’s life sentence was not mandatory because the judge theoretically had discretion to suspend part of Malvo’s sentence after a jury recommended life without parole.

Advertisement

He is also serving six life-without-parole terms in Maryland.

        Insight by VMware: Learn the latest in how agencies are approaching cloud computing in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|13 AAPA 2019 Annual Convention & Expo
10|14 2019 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard trailblazer Mrs. Rosalen Becker celebrates 100th birthday

Today in History

1909: William Taft makes first presidential visit to Mexico