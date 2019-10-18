Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Hillary Clinton implies Gabbard is favored by Russia

October 18, 2019 1:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Hillary Clinton appears to call Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard “the favorite of the Russians” in a recent interview, while also describing 2016 Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein as “a Russian asset.”

During a podcast appearance on Campaign HQ with David Plouffe, the former U.S. secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee did not mention the Hawaii congresswoman by name, but says she believes the Russians have “got their eye on somebody who’s currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third party candidate.”

Clinton says, “She’s the favorite of the Russians.” She adds, “and that’s assuming Jill Stein will give it up, which she might not because she’s also a Russian asset.”

Gabbard’s campaign did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Advertisement

        Insight by VMware: Learn the latest in how agencies are approaching cloud computing in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|17 AvengerCon IV
10|18 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Japanese kindergartners perform for crew of USS Pioneer

Today in History

1867: US takes possession of Alaska