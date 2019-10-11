Listen Live Sports

Honduran cartel figure testifies he bribed ex-president Lobo

October 11, 2019 3:47 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The former boss of Honduras’ Los Cachiros cartel says he paid hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes in 2009 to then-President Porfirio Lobo in exchange for protection from extradition to the United States.

Devis Leonel Rivera Maradiaga testified Friday in a Manhattan court that the sum was between $500,000 and $600,000 and that Lobo also helped him launder the proceeds from drug trafficking.

Lobo said last week that he did not receive any illicit money from anyone and called accusations against him “falsehoods from criminals who are trying to reduce their sentence in the USA.”

Rivera’s testimony came on the seventh day of the drug trial against Tony Hernández, brother of current Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández.

The former trafficker also acknowledged being responsible for 78 murders.

