House Democrats pass election security bill amid impeachment

October 23, 2019 6:28 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has approved legislation to better protect the country’s elections from foreign interference.

The 227-181 vote Wednesday marks the third major bill the Democratic-controlled chamber has passed this year addressing problems that arose in the 2016 presidential election.

The bill would require that candidates and political committees notify the FBI and other authorities if a foreign power offers campaign help. It also tightens restrictions on campaign spending by foreign nationals and increases transparency in political ads on social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter.

Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren of California, the bill’s chief sponsor, said it would prevent foreign governments from interfering in U.S. elections.

But Republican Rep. Rodney Davis of Illinois called the bill a thinly disguised bid to prop up impeachment efforts against President Donald Trump.

