The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
How states responded to Census Bureau driver records request

October 23, 2019 6:08 pm
 
An effort by the U.S. Census Bureau to collect state driver’s license records as part of President Donald Trump’s order to gather citizenship information has been a bust so far.

As of Wednesday, the vast majority of state motor vehicle agencies had no plans to share their records with the bureau, according to an Associated Press survey of the 50 states. In the survey, state motor vehicle agencies were asked if they had plans to share their records with the bureau. Officials in many states were reviewing the request and hadn’t decided how to respond, and many states hadn’t yet received a request.

Below are the survey’s results.

Alabama, No

Alaska, No

Arizona, Not received

Arkansas, Undecided

California, Not received

Colorado, Undecided

Connecticut, No

Delaware, Undecided

Florida, Undecided

Georgia, Undecided

Hawaii, Not received

Idaho, No

Illinois, No

Indiana, No

Iowa, Undecided

Kansas, Undecided

Kentucky, Undecided

Louisiana, No

Maine, No

Maryland, Undecided

Massachusetts, Not received

Michigan, Not received

Minnesota, Not received

Mississippi, Didn’t answer AP query

Missouri, Undecided

Montana, Not received

Nebraska, Undecided

Nevada, No

New Hampshire, Didn’t answer AP query

New Jersey, No

New Mexico, No

New York, Not received

North Carolina, Undecided

North Dakota, Not received

Ohio, Not received

Oklahoma, Not received

OregonNo

Pennsylvania, Undecided

Rhode Island, Not received

South Carolina, Not received

South Dakota, Undecided

Tennessee, Undecided

Texas, Undecided

Utah, No

Vermont, Not received

Virginia, Not received

Washington, Not received

West Virginia, Didn’t answer AP query

Wisconsin, Not received

Wyoming, Undecided

