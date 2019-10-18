Listen Live Sports

Huawei exec: Chinese tech giant wants to be ‘transparent’

October 18, 2019 11:42 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — A top executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei says the company wants to be open and transparent in persuading the U.S. government that national security concerns about its technology are unfounded.

Paul Scanlan is a chief technology officer at Huawei. He told The Associated Press in an interview Friday that the company is looking to “demystify” itself to skeptical U.S. authorities and is prepared to invite American officials to review Huawei product themselves to address any concerns.

The Trump administration accuses Huawei of being a security risk. It imposed curbs in May on the company’s access to U.S. technology and components, including Google’s music, maps and other smartphone services. Huawei denies accusations that it facilitates Chinese spying or installs “backdoors” in its equipment for eavesdropping.

