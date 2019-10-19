Listen Live Sports

Impeachment inquiry puts spotlight on Perry, who shunned it

October 19, 2019 1:29 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Energy Secretary Rick Perry was one of the survivors in President Donald Trump’s Cabinet, avoiding scandals that have taken out higher-profile figures.

Until now.

Perry’s announcement that he’s quitting by year’s end comes as the House impeachment investigation highlights his work in Ukraine. It was Ukraine where Perry promoted U.S. natural gas — and where Trump hoped to find dirt on political rival Joe Biden.

Perry was one of his Trump’s longest serving Cabinet members. Trump said Perry had planned for months to quit. But it’s the latest turnover in a Cabinet that’s seen plenty of change.

Perry says his Ukraine work followed U.S. policy. He says he never heard anyone push Ukraine to investigate Biden.

The Energy Department has rejected a House subpoena for Perry.

