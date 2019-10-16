Listen Live Sports

Impeachment probe moves swiftly; ambassador to EU up next

October 16, 2019 6:08 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — For only the fourth time in U.S. history, the House of Representatives has started a presidential impeachment inquiry. House committees are trying to determine if President Donald Trump violated his oath of office by asking a foreign country to investigate a political opponent.

Here’s a quick summary of the latest news:

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

— The House impeachment inquiry is exposing new details about unease in the State Department and White House about Trump’s actions toward Ukraine and those of his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

— A Florida man wanted in a campaign finance case involving associates of Giuliani is in federal custody after flying to New York City to turn himself in, federal authorities said.

____

WHAT’S NEXT

Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, is scheduled to provide a deposition Thursday. His testimony was already highly anticipated, but the intrigue is even higher now after a former White House aide placed Sondland at the center of an effort outside normal diplomatic channels to pressure Ukraine into politically charged investigations.

____

NUMBERS THAT MATTER

Some 229 House Democrats — and one former Republican who has since gone independent — have expressed support for the inquiry that could lead to articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. That is comfortably more than the 218 votes that constitute a majority in the House.

___

WORTH EXPLORING

A more detailed tally of House Democrats’ positions on the inquiry and a possible impeachment vote, powered by the reporting of AP journalists, is now available. See where Democrats in your state stand on the probe and a potential vote to impeach Trump.

http://apne.ws/1vSwLI0

