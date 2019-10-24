Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
In reversal, Biden campaign opens door to super PAC support

October 24, 2019 4:59 pm
 
Joe Biden’s campaign is rolling back his opposition to an independent political action committee that would allow wealthy individuals and corporations to boost his 2020 Democratic presidential bid.

A top Biden aide says in a lengthy statement Thursday that it’s “not surprising” some Biden supporters are considering financing a super PAC on his behalf.

Biden has previously opposed such a move.

Kate Bedingfield’s statement doesn’t explicitly endorse a super political action committee but notes President Donald Trump and Republicans already are spending considerable sums “to intervene directly in Democratic primaries” against Biden.

The former vice president trails his top primary rivals Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren in total fundraising and cash-on-hand.

Sanders and a top progressive group that supports Warren each blasted the notion of a Biden super PAC.

The Associated Press

