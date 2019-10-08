Listen Live Sports

India to allow tourists back into Kashmir

October 8, 2019 4:34 am
 
NEW DELHI (AP) — Authorities in Indian-controlled Kashmir are allowing tourists back into the region two months after ordering them to leave, citing security concerns.

The local government had instructed tourists and Hindu pilgrims to leave on Aug. 2, three days before India stripped the Muslim-majority region of its statehood and special semi-autonomous status.

The local government said in a statement Tuesday that the governor has decided after a security review to lift the restrictions on tourists, effective Thursday.

Kashmir’s pristine mountainous landscape, ski resorts, lake houseboats and apple orchards have long made it a tourist attraction.

India imposed a harsh security clampdown, cutting most communications and detaining thousands of people, after stripping the region of its special status.

