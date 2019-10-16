Listen Live Sports

Indian capital’s air quality plunges despite new measures

October 16, 2019 6:27 am
 
NEW DELHI (AP) — The Indian capital’s air quality levels have plunged to “poor,” a day after the government initiated stricter measures to fight chronic air pollution.

The state-run Central Pollution Control Board’s air quality index for New Delhi stood at 299 on Wednesday, about six times the recommended level.

In a bid to deal with the pollution, the government on Tuesday said it would discourage private vehicles on roads, increase bus and metro services and stop the use of diesel generators.

While many factors contribute to the severe air pollution in New Delhi, researchers say crop burning in neighboring states is responsible for almost 10% of the city’s pollution. Smoke from those states reaches New Delhi, leading to a surge in pollution levels.

