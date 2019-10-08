Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Indian Congress party official sounds alarm on party’s fate

October 8, 2019 3:52 am
 
NEW DELHI (AP) — A senior leader of India’s main opposition Congress party says the party’s struggles are to the point where it may not be able to win key upcoming state elections or ensure its own future.

Salman Khurshid also says the party is facing attrition because it’s taking too long to come to terms with its defeat in May national elections. Congress won only 52 of 542 parliamentary seats in the polls, as compared to 303 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party.

The party faces crucial tests later this month in state elections in Haryana in the north and Maharashtra in the west.

Party president Rahul Gandhi left after the May defeat. His mother, Sonia Gandhi, stepped in on an interim basis.

