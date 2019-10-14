Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Indian police say 12 killed when house collapses in north

October 14, 2019 3:18 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — At least 12 people were killed after a two-story house collapsed Monday in a village in north India, officials said.

Another 13 people were injured in the collapse in Walidpur, a village in Uttar Pradesh state, said Awanish Awasthi, a state government spokesman. The village is nearly 250 kilometers (155 miles) southeast of Lucknow, the state capital of Uttar Pradesh.

Top state police officer O.P. Singh said police were investigating whether the collapse was caused by a cooking gas container exploding in the building.

Singh said five people from a single family were killed at the location, while another seven succumbed to their injuries in a hospital.

Advertisement

Building collapses are common in India during the monsoon season, when heavy rains weaken the foundations of structures that are poorly constructed. Uttar Pradesh and some other Indian states were lashed by heavy rains last month.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|13 AAPA 2019 Annual Convention & Expo
10|14 Cocktails & Conversation: Defending...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor reads to elementary school students

Today in History

1968: First manned Apollo mission launched