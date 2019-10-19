Listen Live Sports

Indiana attorney general faces hearing on future as lawyer

October 19, 2019 11:53 am
 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The professional future of Indiana’s attorney general will be at stake with a state disciplinary hearing that threatens his law license after allegations that he drunkenly groped four women at a bar last year.

A former state Supreme Court justice will open a perhaps weeklong hearing Monday on the professional misconduct complaint against Republican Curtis Hill.

Hill disputes the claims from a state lawmaker and three legislative staffers that he inappropriately touched their backs or buttocks during a party at an Indianapolis bar celebrating the end of the 2018 legislative session.

Hill has rebuffed calls from state leaders to resign. The Indiana Supreme Court will ultimately decide whether to impose a reprimand or any other sanctions on Hill’s law license, which he must have as the state’s top lawyer.

