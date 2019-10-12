Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Indiana trooper dies in crash while headed to help colleague

October 12, 2019 11:25 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana state trooper has been killed in a car crash while he was headed to help another trooper.

Indiana State Police said in a news release that 27-year-old Peter R. Stephan of Lafayette died late Friday after his car struck a utility pole in Tippecanoe County.

Police said the crash happened after his car went off the road and rolled on Old State Road 25 while heading toward Americus. Police said they don’t know why his car left the road. Police said Stephan was responding to another trooper’s request for help.

Stephan had worked for Indiana State Police for four years. He’s survived by his wife and a 6-month-old daughter.

Advertisement

Gov. Eric Holcomb issued a statement saying he and his wife were “heartbroken” to learn of Stephan’s death.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|13 AAPA 2019 Annual Convention & Expo
10|14 Cocktails & Conversation: Defending...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor reads to elementary school students

Today in History

1968: First manned Apollo mission launched