The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Iran rejects French calls for researcher’s release

October 4, 2019 10:04 am
 
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s Foreign Ministry has rejected a French call for the release of an Iranian-French researcher, describing it as interference in Iran’s internal affairs.

Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Friday that the French request was “unacceptable,” and noted Iran does not recognize dual nationality for its citizens.

French Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Agnes Von Der Muhll said Thursday that France had reiterated its request for consular access to Fariba Adelkhah several times and demanded her release.

Adelkhah, an anthropologist at France’s Sciences-Po university, was detained earlier this year on charges that have not been made public.

Iran has also detained at least two other dual nationals: Iranian-British anthropologist Kameel Ahmady and Iranian-British national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who have been accused of spying or of links to foreign intelligence agencies.

Government News

The Associated Press

