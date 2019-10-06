Listen Live Sports

Iranian MPs seek probe into clashes in town over HIV cases

October 6, 2019 8:02 am
 
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Dozens of Iranian lawmakers have demanded an investigation into violent protests in the central Iranian town of Lordegan.

In a letter Sunday, the lawmakers demanded a “comprehensive report” on Saturday’s clashes, during which protesters attacked the local governor’s and health department’s offices claiming improper health care caused an increase in HIV infections in a nearby village.

Health authorities say the increase in recent months was the result of unsafe practices by drug addicts and in sexual relationships.

Provincial Governor Eqbal Abbasi told state TV shots had also been fired, although he did not specify by whom. The Lordegan area, about 655 kilometers (407 miles) south of Tehran, is home to the Bakhtiari tribe who traditionally carry hunting rifles.

Several people were wounded and an unspecified number of people detained.

