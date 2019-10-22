Listen Live Sports

Iraq inquiry: Excessive force used on protesters; 149 killed

October 22, 2019 1:13 pm
 
BAGHDAD (AP) — An Iraqi government-appointed inquiry into week-long protests last month has determined that security forces used excessive force, killing 149 people and wounding over 3,000.

Most of the dead and injured were shot in the head or chest by live rounds. Eight members of the security forces were also killed.

The committee recommended sacking senior commanders in Baghdad and several of the southern provinces where protests erupted beginning Oct. 1.

Iraqi security forces used tear gas, live ammunition and rubber bullets to disperse young Iraqi demonstrators. The protesters were demanding jobs, electricity, clean water and an end to corruption.

The results of the inquiry were announced Tuesday, a few days before renewed protests are planned.

The recommendations were approved by Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi who referred them to the judiciary.

