Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Israel calls for policy to address crime wave in Arab towns

October 29, 2019 7:35 am
 
< a min read
Share       

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister says he is establishing a committee to address violence and crime in Israel’s Arab community after a spike in deadly violence this year.

The committee is set to create a policy within 90 days that aims to “eradicate violence and crime in Arab society.”

That’s according to a statement by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office on Tuesday. The team will also hold discussions with leaders of the Arab community. The statement says increased police activity would continue in Arab areas amid the crime wave.

Arab citizens of Israel suffer from widespread discrimination and say Israel’s vaunted security forces are suspiciously powerless when it comes to combatting violence in their communities. Police say local leaders and residents must do more to help them impose law and order.

Advertisement

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|28 ArkCase 101: Basic Training on ArkCase...
10|28 U.S. EEOC Executive Leadership Training...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival

Today in History

1991: Galileo becomes first spacecraft to visit asteroid