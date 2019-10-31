Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Israeli drone comes under fire over Lebanon

October 31, 2019 9:37 am
 
JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says one of its drones has come under fire in Lebanese airspace.

In a statement, the army said an anti-aircraft missile was “launched over Lebanese territory” toward the drone, but the aircraft was not hit.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency says a large explosion was heard near the southern town of Nabatiyeh and that Israeli spy aircraft were flying overhead at the time. The area is a stronghold of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

Israel and Hezbollah are bitter enemies that fought a monthlong war in 2006.

