Israeli officials wrap up Netanyahu’s pre-indictment hearing

October 7, 2019 4:11 am
 
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s state prosecutors and Benjamin Netanyahu’s lawyers are wrapping up the pre-indictment hearing over a slew of corruption allegations against the prime minister.

Netanyahu’s lawyers arrived at the Justice Ministry in Jerusalem on Monday for the fourth and final day of the proceedings. They’re meeting with Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit and his team to appeal the cases against Netanyahu be dropped.

Mandelblit has recommended that Netanyahu be indicted for fraud, breach of trust and bribery in three separate cases that have dogged the long-serving premier. The hearing is the final step before the attorney general decides whether to issue a formal indictment.

The legal woes come as Netanyahu is fighting for political survival, with the country’s unprecedented second election of the year failing to provide him with a clear victory.

