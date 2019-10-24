Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Judge blocks student suspension over note about ‘rapist’

October 24, 2019 5:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A federal judge has blocked a three-day suspension imposed on a high school student for posting comments about a “rapist” on a bathroom mirror, saying her comments were constitutionally protected free speech.

U.S. District Judge Lance Walker granted the 15-year-old student’s request for a temporary restraining order on Thursday.

Aela Mansmann acknowledged posting the sticky note that proclaimed, “There’s a rapist in our school and you know who it is.”

Her attorneys contended it was a general message aimed at calling attention to the unaddressed problem of sexual assaults, and that punishing her would discourage victims from coming forward.

Advertisement

Cape Elizabeth High School administrators suspended her for three days for bullying, saying the note led to an individual staying home from school out of concerns for his safety.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 70th Annual International Astronautical...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Council of International Sports for Military games underway

Today in History

1921: The Unknown Soldier is selected to honor WWI dead