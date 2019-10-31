Listen Live Sports

Judge waits to set trial date in Pittsburgh synagogue attack

October 31, 2019
 
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A judge in Pittsburgh says she’s not ready to set a trial date for the man charged with killing 11 people inside a synagogue.

U.S. District Judge Donetta Ambrose on Thursday says she won’t schedule Robert Bowers’ trial until pretrial motions over the death penalty and other issues are resolved.

The judge is giving defense lawyers until mid-December to file motions challenging the constitutionality of the death penalty sought by prosecutors.

Federal prosecutors had asked for a fall 2020 trial to spare survivors and the families of those killed long delays.

But the defense is concerned the date would overlap with the Jewish holidays or a divisive presidential election.

The October 27, 2018, shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue is considered the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history.

