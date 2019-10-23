Listen Live Sports

Jurors recommend life for man in girlfriend’s killing

October 23, 2019 3:18 pm
 
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A jury is recommending life in prison for a Florida man convicted last week of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that 12 jurors deliberated for an hour Wednesday about whether Markeith Loyd should get the death penalty before reaching their decision.

The same jury found Loyd guilty last week of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting 24-year-old Sade Dixon outside her home in 2016.

Loyd could have been sent to death row only if the jury recommended it unanimously.

Loyd still faces trial in the fatal shooting of Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton in January 2017 while she was trying to arrest him.

That trial is scheduled for next year. Prosecutors are also seeking the death penalty.

