Jury deadlocks in police chief’s hate-crime trial

October 11, 2019 12:13 pm
 
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A federal jury has deadlocked in the trial of a white former police chief charged with a hate crime against a handcuffed black suspect.

A judge declared a mistrial Friday after jurors couldn’t reach a verdict on hate crime assault and deprivation of civil rights charges.

On Wednesday, they had convicted Frank Nucera on a separate count of lying to the FBI.

Authorities alleged the former Bordentown Township police chief smashed the 18-year-old’s head into a doorjamb while he was being escorted by two officers from a hotel in 2016. They said the assault was driven by racial hatred.

Nucera’s attorney argued that some officers wanted to get rid of Nucera because of his tough disciplinary policies.

