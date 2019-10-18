Listen Live Sports

Kentucky governor highlights national issues in campaign

October 18, 2019 9:53 am
 
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — In a state where the president’s popularity surpasses his own, Republican Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin is turning hot-button national issues into bluegrass state reelection themes as he appeals to Donald Trump’s base.

He repeatedly slams Democrats’ impeachment push against Trump.

By contrast, Bevin’s challenger, Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear, has stuck to a state-based script, touting teachers’ raises and legalized casino gambling. The bitter rivals are locked in a close race to be decided Nov. 5 in the solidly Republican state.

Bevin often sets his sights on Washington issues, from illegal immigration to impeachment, that may have no direct effect on Kentucky other than to fire up his conservative base. Trump easily carried Kentucky in winning the White House in 2016 and remains a commanding figure in the state.

