The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Killing of student sparks protests in Bangladesh

October 9, 2019 3:24 am
 
DHAKA,Bangladesh (AP) — Police in Bangladesh are investigating the killing of a student at a university dormitory allegedly by student activists loyal to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after he criticized a recent water-sharing deal with India.

Last weekend’s killing has sparked protests at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology in Dhaka. Police say they have arrested 11 students for their alleged involvement.

Hasina has promised justice to the family of Abrar Fahad, a second-year student of the country’s leading technology institute.

On Wednesday, hundreds of students and teachers took part in a silent procession on the campus to demand justice.

Friends say Fahad was targeted after he criticized in a Facebook post the deal signed during Hasina’s recent visit to New Delhi.

