Klobuchar tries to debate spotlight into lasting momentum

October 21, 2019 2:02 pm
 
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — If there’s a place where Amy Klobuchar can build momentum following a strong debate performance, it’s in Iowa.

The Minnesota senator’s Midwestern roots and pragmatic approach to politics could resonate in the nation’s first caucus state.

But during a two-day tour that spanned 11 counties, Klobuchar’s hurdles were also apparent.

She was overshadowed by Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who was also in Iowa and earned headlines after feuding with Hillary Clinton.

And Klobuchar is struggling to emerge from the bottom of most polls.

