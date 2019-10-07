Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Kosovo opposition wins snap polls against ex-war commanders

October 7, 2019 3:56 am
 
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s opposition parties have won a snap election, overcoming the former independence fighters who have governed the country since its war 20 years ago.

With 96% of the votes counted Monday the left-wing Determination Movement Party, or LVV, has 26% of the votes, one percentage point more than the conservative Democratic League of Kosovo, or LDK, also formerly in opposition.

Sunday’s election was held amid calls for leaders to resume dialogue with Serbia over normalizing ties, stalled since the previous government set a 100% tariff on Serb goods.

Self-Determination leader Albin Kurti now needs to form a governing coalition. He has not said how he will resolve the issue of talks with Serbia.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008. It is recognized by more than 100 countries but not by Belgrade.

