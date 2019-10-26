Listen Live Sports

Labour Party says Johnson can’t be trusted on workers rights

October 26, 2019 8:42 am
 
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s main opposition party says Prime Minister Boris Johnson can’t be trusted to protect workers’ rights and environmental standards after a leaked report suggested the government would seek to weaken existing rules after the country leaves the European Union.

The Financial Times reported Saturday that Johnson’s Conservative government plans to diverge from EU regulations, saying a leaked government document says rules on workers’ rights and environmental protection leave “room for interpretation.”

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said “Johnson’s sell-out Brexit is a blueprint for a deregulated economy, where vital rights and protections are torn up. He has no intention of upholding our high standards after we leave the EU. You can’t trust a word Boris Johnson says.”

Johnson last week pledged to keep work and environmental rules in line with EU standards.

