Last of special tax refund checks for many Virginians mailed

October 15, 2019 9:38 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Officials in Virginia say the state has met its deadline to mail taxpayers a special refund check.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the Virginia Department of the Treasury mailed the last of nearly 2.7 million refund checks Friday. Eligible taxpayers will receive $110 if they filed individually and $220 if they filed jointly.

A change in federal tax law led to a windfall in state taxes, leading state lawmakers to approve the refunds.

The deadline for the checks to be mailed was Tuesday.

Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne says some checks may not arrive immediately because no mail was delivered Monday due to a federal holiday. He recommends that taxpayers contact the state Department of Taxation if they haven’t received their checks by the end of the week.

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

