The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Law gives child sex assault victims more time to file suits

October 13, 2019 8:27 pm
 
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a law giving child sexual assault victims more time to file lawsuits.

Right now, people in California who are sexually abused as children have until age 26 to file lawsuits. The law Newsom signed Sunday increases that to age 40. Plus, it gives people already outside that statute of limitations a three-year window to bring a lawsuit anyway.

Democratic Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez said the law makes it easier for victims to have justice.

But the California Association of School Boards said the law could bankrupt some public school districts by exposing them to a new generation of liability.

