The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Lawmakers: Tech giants have given some of documents sought

October 15, 2019 7:32 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers investigating the market dominance of Big Tech say they’ve received part of the information they requested from Google, Facebook, Amazon and Apple, and expect to get the rest soon.

Tuesday was the deadline for the companies to provide a broad range of documents to the House Judiciary Committee in its bipartisan antitrust probe.

Committee leaders say they expect all four companies will provide the rest of the requested information soon, and they look forward to their “continued compliance” with the investigation.

Letters went out last month to the four companies from the Judiciary Committee and its subcommittee on antitrust, which has been investigating the companies and their impact on competition and consumers.

The Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission also are conducting competition probes of the companies.

