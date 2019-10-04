Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Lawyer: High court won’t move trial over Confederate statue

October 4, 2019 11:30 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The lawyer for a black man seeking to move his trial from a Louisiana courthouse with a Confederate statue out front says the state’s Supreme Court won’t move the trial.

Niles Haymer says the court denied the appeal by a 6-0 vote. One justice abstained. No reason was given.

Haymer’s client, Ronnie Anderson, faces a charge of illegal possession of a stolen firearm. Anderson argues the Confederate monument outside the East Feliciana Parish Courthouse is a “symbol of racial intolerance, oppression and intimidation.”

Lower courts have rejected his efforts. The Advocate reported the judge who rejected Anderson’s request in November said it’s “just a piece of granite,” and the American flag is the only symbol inside the courtroom. The district attorney says the parish tries to ensure colorblind justice.

Advertisement

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|6 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
10|7 NRO Cyber Day
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Community relations event at DoD Education Activity Bahrain

Today in History

1927: Work begins on Mount Rushmore