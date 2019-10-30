Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Lebanese army opens major roads after premier’s resignation

October 30, 2019 6:46 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese soldiers are reopening major roads that had been closed by protesters for nearly two weeks, paralyzing the country.

There was no significant resistance from protesters as army units with bulldozers took down barriers and tents set up in the middle of highways and major intersections on Wednesday.

The move comes a day after Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced his government’s resignation after nearly two weeks of nationwide protests, in the first major win for the protest movement.

The leaderless protesters had mixed opinions on whether they should leave the streets or continue with their campaign, which has left banks, schools and other businesses shuttered since Oct. 18.

Advertisement

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called Tuesday on Lebanese leaders to “urgently” form a new government following Hariri’s resignation.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|28 Hypersonic Weapons
10|28 56th Annual AOC International Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival

Today in History

1941: FDR approves Lend-Lease aid to the USSR