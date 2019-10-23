Listen Live Sports

Lebanese media say Israeli drone shot down over village

October 23, 2019 4:02 am
 
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s state-run news agency says a Lebanese man shot down an Israeli drone with a hunting rifle near the border village of Kfar Kila.

The Israeli military only says the drone “fell” over a Lebanese village near the heavily-guarded border “during routine security activity.” The military declined to comment on the type of drone or the cause of the crash, which took place on Wednesday.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Israel fought a monthlong war in 2006.

Lebanon and Israel remain technically in a state of war, though the border has been mostly calm since that conflict.

A Lebanese government investigation concluded last month two Israeli drones were on an attack mission when they crashed in Beirut in August.

