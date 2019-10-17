Listen Live Sports

Lebanese protesters close roads over imposition of new taxes

October 17, 2019 3:44 pm
 
BEIRUT (AP) — Scores of people are protesting in Beirut and other parts of Lebanon over the government’s plans to impose new taxes amid a harsh economic crisis in the country.

Dozens of protesters marched near the government headquarters and parliament building in central Beirut where large numbers of riot police were deployed.

The protesters chanted: “Revolution.”

State-run National News Agency said the bodyguard of an official opened fire at protesters as they tried to block the road where the convoy was passing in central Beirut Thursday.

There was no immediate word on casualties.

The government is discussing the 2020 budget and new taxes have been proposed, including on tobacco, gasoline and some social media.

Protesters also closed roads in other parts of Lebanon.

